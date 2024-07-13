Let President Ruto carry his own cross, Azimio leaders tell Raila over push for dialogue

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has defended his push for national dialogue saying it will be a national conversation of the people and not an avenue for sharing Cabinet positions.

Hard pressed by leaders from the opposition to abandon the multi-sectoral forum saying it is a trap laid by President William Ruto, Mr Odinga maintained that it will be a people-led national dialogue and not between him and the Head of State.

Mr Odinga said the forum was meant to come up with solutions to issues affecting the country.

"We agreed that we can't move on until we have a national conversation. This is a people's dialogue and not one between me and Ruto. We are not going to seek political positions, but good governance. I am beyond begging for positions," said Mr Odinga.

He stated that many lives were lost in the last demonstrations that he was leading and that is why he agreed to the earlier National Dialogue where he mandated Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka to steer the talks.

According to Mr Odinga, the anger being expressed by the youth stems from last year and when they asked him to relax and let them fight this war he heeded until the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Bill was ready and was called upon to be present, having been part of the process.

He stated that he refused to go to State House for the signing unless it was a public place like the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

"The type of dialogue we want will come up with major resolutions which might even include the dissolution of Parliament and radical reforms in the Judiciary and the Executive," said Mr Odinga.

He added that what the youth are advocating for is what they raised previously which includes the high cost of living, unemployment, corruption and wastage in government.

Mr Odinga was speaking at Mabole village, Butere in Kakamega County on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the burial of Henry Ongoma Ambetsa, brother of former Kakamega Governor Mr Wycliffe Oparanya.

Dialogue forum

Even as he fought hard to assure his troops to back his dialogue forum, pressure continued to pile on Mr Odinga to abandon his dalliance with the President, the planned multi-sectoral dialogue forum and instead allow the youth to complete their quest to have the Kenya Kwanza administration dissolved.

Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed the national dialogue is a poisoned chalice to not only Mr Odinga but the entire Azimio fraternity.

He stated that the actions by the youth to breach Parliament buildings, and the Supreme Court and forcing the sacking of Cabinet Secretaries is a true testimony of the immense courage they have which will not stop until they reach State House.

"Let us think about our children first, before we start talking about. Dialogue with (President) Ruto is definitely a poisoned chalice, we know where Kenyans want him to go and that is home. Talking to Ruto is to ensure his survival until 2027 and it is only him who will gain. But with GenZ, we don’t have to wait until the next election," said Mr Orengo.

Also present in Kakamega were Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, DAP-Kenya's Eugene Wamalwa, Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), James Orengo (Siaya), Simba Arati (Kisii), and Paul Otuoma (Busia) and several MPs.

Mr Musyoka said even as the opposition talks about dialogue, they should not forget what the Kenya Kwanza government subjected them to after the 2022 General Election.

"If there won’t be any goodwill or political good faith, even if there are 100 dialogues, they will end up with nothing. Before any dialogue, stop the abductions," said Mr Musyoka.

He asked the leaders to stop sycophancy and think for themselves.

Think out of the box

"We have to protect Raila from this ridicule. We have to come up with preconditions for this dialogue. We have to think out of the box and not do things as we have always done over the years. I am where the GenZ are," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Kioni said: “More than 35 counties and 160 towns rejected Ruto during the anti-government demonstrations. Sitting with Ruto is going against what they stood for. Anything to do is giving Kenya Kwanza life."

Mr Wamalwa said it was up to the leaders of the opposition to decide on which side of history they wanted to be.

"We must choose whether we want to stand with the oppressors or with the people of Kenya. I am not boarding," said Mr Wamalwa.

Prof Wajackoyah said they will not be used to sanitise Dr Ruto’s government.

"Baba, there will be no dialogue, Baba, GenZ don't need to be guided or told what to do, they have proven themselves," said Mr Wajackoyah.

Senator Wambua said the message from Kakamega today (Saturday) was that we do not want dialogue.

"We have a bigger dream of forming our own government and not to join the Ruto government. Count me out on any matter of dialogue with Ruto. It cannot be in vain that all the youth lost their lives in this struggle," said Mr Wambua.

The leaders also warned the President against re-appointing any of the CSs who were sacked.

"If the President wants us to see him as president, let him lead in jailing ministers who were implicated in corruption. (Former IG) Japhet Koome should be held responsible for his actions that led to the death of youth," said Mr Wamboka.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said the problem of this country is not the Cabinet or Parliament, but President Ruto and (DP) Gachagua.