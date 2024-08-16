Former minister Franklin Bett injured in Kericho accident

Former Roads Minister Franklin Bett was injured in an accident along the Kericho-Kisumu highway on Thursday night, August 15.

According to a police report, a car in which the former Cabinet minister was travelling hit a tractor that was transporting sugar cane.

The accident occurred at Karange area along Awasi-Kericho division at about 7:00 am, police said.

"As a result, Mr Bett sustained a deep cut on his forehead while the other two adult females and the driver sustained minor injuries," the police report said.

Mr Bett and the other passengers in the vehicle were taken to Awasi Catholic Hospital in a stable condition and later transferred to the Aga Khan Hospital for further treatment.

But a family source said on Friday morning, August 16, that the former politician had been taken to Siloam Hospital in Kericho town.

"The former minister is in a stable condition and will be discharged today as he was admitted overnight for observation," the family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Nation.Africa on phone.

He added: "I saw him at the hospital this morning and he is fine. There is no cause for alarm."

The vehicle in which the politician and businessman was travelling was later towed to the nearby Awasi police station.

Police said the tractor involved in the accident did not stop and efforts were being made to trace it by press time. Police said it was drizzling at the time of the accident.

Accidents involving tractors, most of which are on the road long after the 6 p.m. curfew, are common in the region.