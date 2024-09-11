Passengers stranded at Moi International Airport in Mombasa

Passengers at Moi International Airport in Mombasa are experiencing major delays due to a go-slow protest by airport staff.

Long queues have formed as travellers face longer waiting times, with some queuing for hours to board their international flights.





Long queues were witnessed at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa following a go-slow in operations at JKIA. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation

One frustrated passenger said: "The queue is moving so slowly. We have been informed of delays, but we hope we will still be able to travel soon".

Another passenger echoed their concerns, saying: "We want the world to know that the corrupt government is selling Kenya."

The protest, which began on the night of Tuesday, September 10, has affected operations at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), as well as Kisumu, Eldoret and Mombasa International Airports (MIA).

No flights have taken off from JKIA and operations at MIA have also come to a standstill.

Passengers wait on a queue at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation

Airport workers are unhappy with the proposed lease of JKIA by India's Adani Enterprises, citing a lack of transparency from the government.

"We gave notice that our strike would begin last night. We are protesting in solidarity with our colleagues and request passengers to return to their hotels or homes," said a protesting staff member.

Workers recently transferred to these airports argue that the airport lease issue has already put their jobs at risk.

"The takeover has made us feel that we have already lost our jobs," said Odhiambo Ronald, a staff member at MIA.

Lokiru Zachary, a shop steward at MIA, noted the difficulty in obtaining details of the Adani deal and called for public access to the contract and greater transparency.

"We need public participation," said Issa Mugandi, another protester.

The workers are demanding that the government set aside land for Adani to build new facilities, rather than taking over existing national assets.

They argue that the move could be a form of "recolonisation" and are determined to fight for their rights.

Some of the KAA staff who protested near the parking area of Mombasa's Moi International Airport in opposition to the Adani group in taking over JKIA. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation

By 10 am on Wednesday, September 11, Lufthansa was the only airline to land at MIA since the morning and no local flights had taken off.

The workers remain steadfast in their peaceful demonstration, demanding justice and transparency in the ongoing dispute.



