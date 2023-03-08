Ruto fortifies security around state houses as Raila ultimatum lapses

Security officers have been deployed to areas surrounding State House in Nairobi in what seems to be a precaution against likely protests on Thursday by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

At least two security officers were sent to guard roadblocks erected on several routes, including State House Road and the route between Kenya Comfort Suites and Ralphe Bunche Road.

Another team of two was stationed at State House Gate C, which is often left unguarded, to control traffic and carry out checks.

Another roadblock was erected on Processional Way, with a police car strategically placed at the junction with State House Road.

Yet another blockade was at Crawford Business Park and Statehouse Girls , with six officers guarding it.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga had given President William Ruto a 14-day ultimatum that ends Wednesday, to, among others, open election servers and address the cost of living.

Mr Odinga signaled more pressure on the Kenya kwanza administration as he dismissed a panel appointed to recruit new electoral commissioners.

Police man a roadblock leading the Kisumu State Lodge in this picture taken on March 8, 2023. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The situation was the same in Kisumu County, with roadblocks mounted and police station on the road leading to the Kisumu State Lodge.