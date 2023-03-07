You bear greatest responsibility for Kenya, top lawyer warns Ruto, Raila

Senior Counsel P.L.O Lumumba has urged President William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya boss Raila Odinga to consider a handshake for the sake of the country ahead of tomorrow's lapsing of the opposition's 14-day ultimatum to the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In a five-page letter dated March 1 and addressed to the two leaders, Prof Lumumba laments that because of the grandstanding by both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions, the situation in the country remains extremely fragile which, if not well managed, could degenerate into chaos.

With the two leaders commanding an almost equal number of supporters across the country based on the results of the August 2022 General Election, Prof Lumumba urged the duo to practise statesmanship and patriotism for the sake of the well-being of the nation.

Prof Lumumba warned the two that if they fail to provide the necessary leadership during this time when the country seems divided down the middle, they will bear the responsibility of any mayhem that might arise.

"As I write to you Mr President and Mr Odinga, history and fate have granted you the honour and privilege of serving Kenyans in its highest echelons, ipso facto, you bear the greatest responsibility for Kenya and her inhabitants. If Kenya were to degenerate into chaos, history will record that you Mr President were in charge, and you Mr Odinga, history will record that you were present and added fuel to the fire. This is the time when the spirit of selflessness and an unadulterated patriotism must take charge. There is too much anger in the political realm and the time is now for you who are in positions of leadership to give meaning to the words of the great sage," Prof Lumumba said.

Upending trajectory

With the country's economy in an upending trajectory, Prof Lumumba asked the two leaders to set aside their political differences and join hands in economic recovery.

He reminded them of what the country underwent during the 2007/08 post-election violence.

"I am writing at a time when the Kenyan economy, like many others, is facing great challenges and despite the best efforts of the best of us, and the best intentions of the best of us, extant evidence suggests that the economy will take a little while to improve. It is at such times that wisdom not only requires but demands that all hands must be on the deck. It is the sages of the old who said that it is disingenuous to run after the rats when the house is on the fire. Metaphorically speaking, fire threatens our house," he said.