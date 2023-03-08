ODM punishes 11 Kisumu MCAs for meeting President Ruto’s PS

ODM party has de-whipped 11 members of the Kisumu County Assembly for hobnobbing with the government of President William Ruto.

The move on Tuesday afternoon targeted MCAs who recently visited Interior Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo.

In the delegation that was led by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda were Mr Vincent Odhiambo (MCA for Central Nyakach Ward), Mr Gard Olima (South -West Nyakach), Ms Regina Kizito (Muhoroni /Koru), Mr Tom Nyaoke (North Nyakach) and Kolwa Central’s Calvin Oraro.

Others were Mr Tom Onditi (Ombeyi), Mr Habil Nyasuna (Masogo Nyang'oma), Ms Millicent Omuya (North Seme), Mr Oiko Pete (Kabonyo Kanyagwal), Mr Fredrick Odari (Chemelil Tamu) and Ms Lawino Opar.

Kobura Ward MCA Bill Odhiambo, who was elected as an independent candidate, also accompanied the ODM Ward representatives to meet the high-ranking government official in President Ruto’s administration.

After the visit, Mr Omollo said he held a deliberative, development-centred meeting with members of the County Assembly of Kisumu.

“The contributory role of the Members of Country Assembly (MCAs) in the security and development of our smallest administrative divisions (wards) cannot be overlooked. These are the leaders who have the closest, daily engagement with the people and therefore instrumental in the operationalisation of these administrative units,” Mr Omollo said in a tweet posted on March 2, 2023.

But the visit has not gone down well with the ODM Party, whose leader Raila Odinga says he does not recognise Dr Ruto as President.

Parliamentary Group meeting

After last week’s actions by its elected MCAs, an ODM Parliamentary Group meeting called by the County Assembly Majority Leader Ken Oluoch on March 5 resolved that the 11 be de-whipped for being disloyal to the party.

All those who were serving in more than two committees were discharged and left with only one.

“We found that the 11 are not loyal to our party and its leadership and therefore went against our constitution by promoting other party ideals. We resolved to follow our standing orders and discharged them from other committees,” said Mr Oluoch.

The communication was read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Elisha Jack Oraro, who stated that he would follow the directives of the party according to the standing orders.

“I read the letter by ODM in line with the House Standing Orders. The party has the right to place or remove you from a committee but if you feel aggrieved, you should appeal to the party,” said Mr Oraro.

Mr Seth Ochieng Kanga, the Majority Whip, accused the MCAs of promoting ideals of another party other than the one that sponsored them to the assembly.

“Committee membership is a privilege you enjoy because of the party. When you feel like you don’t believe in your party’s ideologies or the leadership, the only honourable thing is to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people,” said Mr Kanga.

He also questioned the mission of the MCAs to a national government official yet their mandate is restricted to overseeing the operations of the county government.

“How does an MCA go to look for a PS to talk about administrative boundaries? Some even say they went to look for development when there is a Sh12 billion budget that should be implemented in Kisumu,” said Mr Kanga.

He, however, extended an olive branch to the ‘rebels’ but insisted they apologise to the party and change their ways.

Mr Olima, Mr Nyaoke and Mr Oraro laughed off the disciplinary move, maintaining that they did nothing wrong when they visited Mr Omollo.

Informed in writing

“We have not been informed in writing of our mistake. We have neither gone to State House nor met President Ruto, we only visited the PS who we shared with the security concerns of our people and for the creation of new administrative units,” said Mr Nyaoke.

Kolwa Central’s Mr Oraro, however, read succession politics in the issue, saying some of their counterparts are not happy with their move to support Prof Ojienda for the 2027 Kisumu governor's race.

“This is just about 2027 politics and our support for Prof Ojienda. They are simply working round the clock to scare anyone allied to our Kisumu senator and this is dictatorial,” said Mr Oraro.

He stated that he was ready to pay the ultimate political price but vowed to continue working with Prof Ojienda to help his people and end the insecurity nightmare in his ward.

“If you believe in a certain cause and these are the punishment that comes as a result, including being denied a mortgage, then so be it. We are ready to play the opposition role in this House,” said Mr Oraro.

Mr Olima, who has been vocal against some leaders from the ODM Party, was also unapologetic.