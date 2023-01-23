Raila: Azimio does not recognise William Ruto as president

By Justus Ochieng

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has announced that the coalition will not recognise President William Ruto's government in the wake of allegations that he was not legitimately elected in last year's election.

Addressing an opposition rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on Monday, Mr Odinga made eight clarion calls to Kenyans, insisting that the Kenya Kwanza government was illegally in office.

"First, we as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognise the Kenya Kwanza regime and we equally don't recognise any officials in office with him," Mr Odinga said.

He went on: "We don't recognise Mr William Ruto as President of Kenya and we equally don't recognise any officials in office with him."

Mr Odinga said the coalition demands that the entire infrastructure and records of the 2022 elections at IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body -and that a forensic audit of the IEBC results and servers is non-negotiable.

" We demand that any attempts to reconstitute the IEBC single-handedly by Mr Ruto cease forthwith so that Kenyans themselves can reconstitute the body after full and fair deliberations," he said.

We reject the empty promises made and being made by the UDA regime, instead, we call on Kenyans to reject the punitive UDA policies that are making life unbearable, said the Azimio chief.

UDA, he noted, is resorting to such policies because it was not ready and did not get any mandate to govern.

"In particular, we call on Kenyans to resist and demand the removal of the punitive taxes that have led to punitive costs of basic products and services including unga, milk, sugar, school books, fuel, electricity, bus fare, paraffin and school fees."

"From today, we call on every Kenyan buying electricity tokens to take a very close look at the statement and see how much of your money actually goes into tokens, how much goes to taxes and how long are we going to live like this."

He said the coalition demands that the Kenya Kwanza government resigns as it has "neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country."

"We ask our people to say no to the UDA regime. This regime and its unfortunate and unfair policies must be resisted and the resistance starts today."