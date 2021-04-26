Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Review: How Chief Justice candidates tackled JSC interview

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

During interviews for the Chief Justice post, which ended on April 24, various issues affecting the Judiciary and dispensation of justice cropped up.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ex-Kiambaa MP’s widow declares interest in seat

  2. Anticipating 2022 victory, Ruto's allies state demands

  3. Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 4 million: Africa CDC

  4. PRIME Deadlock over 70 new constituencies

  5. US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.