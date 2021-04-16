Justice Marete: I belong to an ‘extraordinary’ group of human beings

Justice Marete Njagi
Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

On May 27, 2016, Justice Njagi Marete stopped proceedings in a court to summon two people chatting in the hallway as he felt the noise was interfering with the case.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.