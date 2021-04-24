JSC halts search for top judge as activist under fire over hefty pay

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

The Judicial Service Commission has said it will not nominate the next Chief Justice in line with a court order issued on Thursday which temporarily halted the process.

