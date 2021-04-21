High Court halts JSC interviews for Supreme Court judge

Olive Mugenda

Prof Olive Mugenda who is chairing a panel conducting interviews for the position of chief justice. The High Court on April 21, 2021 stopped the JSC from deliberating on the choice and appointment of the next CJ after the ongoing interviews which are scheduled to end on Friday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A three-judge bench of the High Court has stopped the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from conducting the planned interviews for a judge of the Supreme Court, pending the hearing and determination of three cases that are challenging legality of the interviews.

