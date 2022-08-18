Post-mortem fails to establish how IEBC official Daniel Musyoka died

Five pathologists who conducted an autopsy on the body of the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officer Mr Daniel Mbolu Musyoka at the Loitokitok sub-county hospital failed to ascertain the cause of his death.

The pathologists representing the family and human rights bodies led by government pathologist Dr Dorothy Njeru, on Wednesday conducted the four-hour exercise and reached the conclusion that they could not outright determine the cause of death.

They opted to collect more body samples for further forensic analysis in a government laboratory.

While briefing the distraught family members outside the morgue, Dr Njeru said the murder was done in a "professional" manner such that they were no physical injuries to indicate the cause of the death.

Most of Musyoka's internal organs were found intact.

"We can not ascertain the cause of death. No physical injuries point to the cause of death. We have collected samples from the body for further forensic analysis in a government laboratory," said Dr Njeru.

The family moved the body to the Machakos Montezuma mortuary.

According to Jackson Muimi, the family spoke person and the deceased's brother-in-law, Musyoka will be buried at Mithetheni village, Mwala sub-county, Machakos county. Funeral arrangements are underway.

Body dumped in forest

The body of the Embakasi East, Returning Officer (RO) was discovered on Monday evening in Kilombero Forest, at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro by herders.

The body had been dumped into the valley of a dry seasonal river.

Musyoka went missing from his workstation on August 12, over 200 kilometres away from where his body was found.

The area is notorious for the dumping of bodies of victims killed elsewhere.

The body was stark naked but his clothes including a tracksuit and a Maasai Shuka were found at the edge of the valley.

There were also visible signs of struggle and torture before his death. There were no identification documents recovered from the scene.

The body was positively identified by the deceased's sisters Ms Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya on Monday night after hours of speculation since the time police officers sent an alert of a discovered male body.

The body had fresh bruises on the neck signifying possible strangulation. His lower limbs were swollen but there were no visible injuries. The body also appeared fresh but intact.

The family members want the investigation expedited by relevant bodies to bring to book the killers.

Mr Muimi said Mr Musyoka could have been murdered for refusing to take part in electoral malpractices in the just concluded General Election.

"Our brother was an honest IEBC officer who could not condone corruption. We want the investigation to be expedited to bring the culprits to book," Mr Muimi told Nation on Tuesday at the morgue.

Police officers have maintained the officer could have been held hostage elsewhere before he was murdered.