Alarm as Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka reported missing

Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Muchoka has been reported missing.

In a media briefing, Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chabukati said that Mr Musyoka reported to work at the East African School of Aviation tallying centre on Thursday morning. At around 9.45 am, excused himself to make a phone call but he never returned to the office.

Mr Chebukati said that the family and the commission have been trying to reach him without success. His duties are now being handled by the deputy returning officer.