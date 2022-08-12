BREAKING NEWS: Alarm as Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka reported missing

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a Press briefing at the Bomas of Kenya

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a Press briefing at the Bomas of Kenya on August 10, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Muchoka has been reported missing.

In a media briefing, Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chabukati said that Mr Musyoka reported to work at the East African School of Aviation tallying centre on Thursday morning. At around 9.45 am, excused himself to make a phone call but he never returned to the office.

Mr Chebukati said that the family and the commission have been trying to reach him without success. His duties are now being handled by the deputy returning officer.

Mr Chebukati said a missing person’s report has been made at Embakasi Police Station. He called upon the police to investigate the matter.

