Missing Embakasi IEBC official found dead in Kajiado, police say

The body of the missing Embakasi East Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka has been found in Kajiado.

On Monday evening, police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county were alerted over the presence of the body of a middle aged man in forest.

According to Loitok tok police boss Kipruto Ruto, the body was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub county hospital last night. We are waiting communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," Mr Ruto said.

Mr Musyoka, 53, was serving as returning officer at Embakasi East polling station in Nairobi county.

According to Mr Ruto, the middle aged male body was discovered early on Monday in Kilombero forest, at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro by herders.

The gruesome find was made by herders. The body was reportedly dumped into the valley of a dry seasonal river.

The area is a notorious dumping site for murder victims.

The police boss said the body was naked, though the man’s clothes — a track suit and a Maasai shuka — were found at the edge of the valley.

There were visible signs of struggle and torture on the victim’s body, he added.

No documents

No identification documents were recovered near the man’s body.

"It is evident that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the valley. The body has scars indicating torture before the death. He possibly died a painful death,” Mr Ruto said.

The body was moved to Loitokitok Sub-County Hospital mortuary awaiting identification after police officers collected fingerprints.