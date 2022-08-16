DCI begins probe into Embakasi East IEBC poll official murder

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) from the Forensic Unit in Embakasi, Nairobi have arrived at Loitokitok Sub County hospital mortuary for preliminary investigations into the death of the Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Musyoka

The sleuths, accompanied by relatives of slain Embakasi East returning officer arrived at the morgue on Tuesday morning and will be seeking to find out the circumstances of the poll agency death.

On Monday evening, police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county were alerted over the presence of the body of a middle aged man in forest.

According to Loitok tok police boss Kipruto Ruto, the body was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub county hospital last night. We are waiting communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," Mr Ruto said.

Mr Musyoka, 53, was serving as returning officer at Embakasi East polling station in Nairobi county.

According to Mr Ruto, the middle aged male body was discovered early on Monday in Kilombero forest, at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro by herders.

The gruesome find was made by herders. The body was reportedly dumped into the valley of a dry seasonal river.

