Vetting of CSs begins under intense scrutiny   

Five Cabinet secretary nominees in key ministries face an uphill task in convincing Kenyans and the committee on appointments as vetting of President William Ruto’s second Cabinet kicks off on Thursday, August 1, morning.

First to face the panel will be Prof Kithure Kindiki, nominee for Interior and National Administration, second on the hot seat will be Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health), followed by Alice Wahome (Lands), and Julius Ogamba (Education) before concluding the day with Defence CS nominee Soipan Tuya.

Prof Kindiki will be walking into familiar territory as he faces the same panel that vetted him almost two years ago.

This time, however, the circumstances are different as he will be vetted after the sack, hence his performance during his tenure at the powerful docket will be under more scrutiny.

The soft-speaking law professor is facing the vetting panel amidst lots of questions in the security docket and might be called upon to provide explanations on Shakahola killings, the bodies found at Kware in Pipeline Nairobi, abduction of anti-government protesters by police some of whom have been found dead and killings of protesters.

Having served in the first Cabinet, Prof Kindiki will also be tasked to outline what he intends to do differently that he had no opportunity to do for the 19 months he held the same docket.

Just like those who have made a comeback, his net worth will be keenly watched on whether there has been an increase which he will be tasked to provide details on.

In the first vetting done in October 2022, Prof Kindiki was worth Sh544 million derived from proceeds from law practice, businesses, local and international consultancies.

Dr Barasa on her part will be walking into a ministry plagued with a myriad of problems as Doctors are waiting on how she will handle them.

Doctors will be keenly watching how she will handle the implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement with her predecessor signed after 56 days of industrial action.

Considered a key ministry in the country, Dr Barasa will have to demonstrate her understanding on the transition from National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

For Ms Wahome, the burden of explaining to Kenyans the proceeds of affordable housing that has been deducted from Kenyans lies squarely on her doorstep today.

The digitisation of land records, the ever-vicious cartels in the land ministry, and rampant land grabbing in the country will also be a headache to the former Kandara MP.

In the last vetting, Ms Wahome was worth Sh21.4 million consisting of salary as an MP, law firm and rental income and a breakdown of any increase will be required by the committee.

Mr Ogamba, if approved, is likely to plunge directly into a teachers' strike over a dispute over salary increment that the government has failed this month as expected.

Amidst budget cuts across the government, Mr Ogamba if approved by the House will also carry the burden of the recruitment of 20,000 teachers and conversion of 46,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable basis which is expected to take place in October.

Mr Ogamba will be vetted on the same day, PS Higher Education and Research Beatrice Inyangala and the CEO University Funding will also be facing MPs in the Education committee over President Ruto’s new university funding model.

Though intended to help the most vulnerable, the funding model has raised fears among parents and stakeholders with thousands of students from poor backgrounds set to be locked out in pursuing their dream courses in colleges and universities.

Last to be vetted Thursday will be Ms Tuya, nominated to the powerful docket of Defence. She is likely to face questions on the recent deployment of the military to the streets of Nairobi during the anti-government protests.

The status of investigations on the death of General Francis Ogolla and the general status of military aircraft is also likely to come up during vetting.

In the first vetting, Ms Tuiya was worth Sh156 million derived from salary and allowances, immovable property, motor vehicles, shares in Saccos and dairy farming. Any increase will attract an explanation from the panel.

The committee will conclude the vetting on Sunday before retreating to write its report which is expected to be tabled on Tuesday next week.

The House is scheduled to debate the report for two days before approving or rejecting it.

The committee received its last briefing last evening from the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly over memorandums submitted to parliament for the various nominees.

Section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2021 provides that “any person may prior to the approval hearings and by written statement on oath, provide the clerk with evidence contesting the suitability of a candidate to hold the office to which the candidate has been nominated.

Article 118 of the constitution provides that Parliament shall facilitate public participation and involvement in the legislative business and other business of parliament and its committees.