Profile of Beatrice Askul Moe, first woman from Turkana to land Cabinet pick

Beatrice Askul Moe is a woman of firsts. If confirmed by the National Assembly, she will become the first woman from the Turkana community to join Cabinet.

This is after she was nominated Tuesday by President William Ruto as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development.

Turkana's first person to join Cabinet as a Minister was Mr John Munyes in 2005. Before this, he clinched the Turkana North parliamentary seat in 1997 on a Ford-Kenya party ticket in his first attempt, defeating then Kanu strongman, the late Japheth Lotukoi Ekidor. Mr Munyes defended this seat in the 2002 and 2007 General Elections.

During that period, Mr Munyes first landed the portfolio of Assistant Minister for Water in 2002 up to 2005. Former President Mwai Kibaki then appointed him Minister for Special Programmes in late 2005.

Former Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Ms Moe, a profession in social science and a consultant, was born and bred in a patriarchal society where positions of dominance and privilege are held by men. She showed interest in the Turkana South parliamentary seat in 2007 at a time when the region had only three Constituencies. She was challenged by Josphat Nanok for the ODM party ticket, and he eventually won.

The advent of devolution saw her serve among the first ever County Executive Committee Members in Governor Nanok's administration. She served as County Executive Committee Member for Water Services, Irrigation and Agriculture between 2013 and 2015.

In 2017, she unsuccessfully vied for the Women Representative seat on a Chama Cha Mashinani ticket against Joyce Emanikor.

Ms Moe was on the panel that vetted Raila Odinga‘s Deputy President nominees before the 2022 elections. Other members of the panel were Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Michael Orwa.

In November 2022, she was nominated by ODM alongside five others to be members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In April 2024, she was sworn in together with Ms Emily Awita and Mr Richard Tairo as ODM National Elections Coordinating Committee chairpersons.

Besides politics, where she has been among local leaders campaigning for Mr Raila Odinga and ODM candidates in General Elections, she has worked as Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer of the Amref Kenya Turkana Project, and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Turkana Relief Programme.

“The CS nominee has specialised skills in the development and management of community affairs, towards behavioral and social change in communities. She has undertaken various certifications and trainings, including: the County Induction Course at Kenya School Government (Turkana County Government); the Corporate Governance Course (CGC) while serving as a member of the Rift Valley Water Services Board; the Training on Audit Committees by KCA University (Institute for Capacity Development); the Training of Trainers (TOT) Course for Community-Based Development by AMREF Kenya; and the Training in Methodologies for Conducting Baseline Assessment Surveys for Food Security and Nutrition Improvement Project Turkana,” a presidential statement announcing the nomination read in part.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Masters Degree in Governance and Ethics.

Turkana leaders celebrate nomination

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai expressed his gratitude to President Ruto her nomination.

"As the County Government of Turkana, we look forward to working with her on addressing cross-border issues and enhancing relations with our East African neighbours," he said.

Turkana Professional Association Chairman Jackson Nakusa also expressed appreciation.

"We want to appreciate President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for considering a woman from Turkana for the Cabinet position. During the hardest times in his leadership, the president has decided to go against every odd to reward the Turkana community. We pray for him and will vote for him eventually," Mr Nakusa said.

Mr Nanok, currently the Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy Head of Public Service, Executive Office of the President, led residents in congratulating Ms Moe.