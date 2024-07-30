Ruto nominates Beatrice Askul as CS East African Community Affairs

President William Ruto has nominated Ms Beatrice Askul Moe for appointment as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development.

Ms Moe, a social scientist and consultant, had previously served as County Executive Committee Member in charge of Water, Irrigation, Agriculture and Land Reclamation in the Turkana County government.

According to a statement issued by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Governance and Ethics.

She will be seeking to replace Ms Peninah Malonza, whose appointment was degazetted alongside the other Cabinet Secretaries two weeks ago and also overlooked as the president nominated the CSs.

Mr Koskei’s statement recognises Ms Moe as a Social Scientist and a Consultant.

She has previously served as the Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer AMREF-Kenya, Turkana project and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Relief program.

Ms Moe has specialised skills in the development of community affairs towards behavioural and social change in communities, she has undertaken various certifications and training including county induction course at the Kenya School of Government-Turkana County.

She has undertaken a corporate governance course while serving as a member of Rift Valley Water Services Board, training on audit committees by KCA University.