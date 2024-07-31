Blow to Wycliffe Oparanya as EACC tells Parliament not to approve his nomination to Cabinet

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the Clerk of the National Assembly expressing reservations over the nomination of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya to the Cabinet.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak noted that the graft investigation into President William Ruto's nominee for the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is still ongoing.

In a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, the commission singled out the outgoing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader from among other Cabinet nominees to face the vetting panel from Thursday, August 1.

“The commission conducted an investigation on allegations of corruption against the nominee for offences committed during his stint as the Governor of Kakamega County,” said a letter sign by the EACC boss.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, Mr Mbarak noted that the commission submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending prosecution of Mr Oparanya on various charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office and money laundering.

While Mr Oparanya obtained a conservatory order staying any arrest or prosecution based on information obtained by EACC pursuant to investigative warrants granted to the commission, Mr Mbarak noted that the matter is still pending in court.

“The conservatory order was issued by the High Court in Kakamega Constitutional and Human Rights Petition No.E019 of 2023,” noted the letter to the Clerk dated July 29, 2024.

EACC has also filed an application for preservation orders against assets of the nominee, where the former county chief is suspected to be in possession of proceeds of corruption arising from the conflict of interest.

Through the Nairobi High Court Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court Miscellaneous Application No.E040 of 2023, EACC has obtained orders preserving Sh28.9 million.

Mr Oparanya’s fate however lies with the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as he prepares to appear before it on Sunday.