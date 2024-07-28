Oparanya: Why we joined Ruto's Cabinet

Wycliffe Oparanya, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Enterprise and MSMEs, has said that key opposition figures nominated to join Kenya's Kwanza government have not switched parties from the Orange Democratic Movement.

Mr Oparanya, who is also the ODM deputy leader, clarified that the party members who will join President William Ruto's government after parliamentary approval will serve in their individual capacities while remaining party members.

“It does not mean that we have abandoned our party ODM, we are still the party members but serving the government in our respective capacities. But I have not been vetted so I wouldn’t like to comment on that,” said Mr Oparanya.

The former Kakamega governor, however, defended the opposition's decision to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government, saying they did so in response to President Ruto's call for a government of national unity, which by its very nature meant including the opposition in the government.

He stressed that every Kenyan, including those from the opposition, has a constitutional right to serve the country in any capacity, provided they have the necessary qualifications.

“We are Kenyans, and this is our country; everyone with the experience and knowledge is eligible to serve in any government. You remember very well the President clearly stated that he is forming a government of national unity, so a government of national unity will definitely involve members of the opposition,” he said.

Mr Oparanya spoke in Mombasa on Saturday, July 27 during the Wereca Real Focus training investment, which brought together the Luhya community residing in Mombasa.

Wereca Real Focus is a group formed in Mombasa County with the aim of uniting Luhyas living in Mombasa to support each other, empower themselves, share economic ideas and encourage each other on table banking issues.

While pledging his support to the group, Mr Oparanya expressed his gratitude that they have recognised the importance of empowering themselves to promote growth, create jobs and fight poverty.

"For the group to thrive and uplift our community, they must venture into business; employment alone is not enough. Even if you are employed, it is important to have a side hustle that can empower you and others in the community," he said.

Mr Oparanya, who insisted that he remained part of the ODM, said the party would not hesitate to call for the arrest and prosecution of police officers who killed and injured peaceful protesters, as well as compensation for the victims' families.

"I am still the deputy leader of ODM and it is true that this is our position. We have experienced riots and many of our people have been killed and maimed. It is crucial that those who lost their lives must be compensated if we are to achieve peace because picketing is within the constitution," he said.

The former Kakamega county boss reiterated that it is essential for law enforcers to respect the law if peace is to prevail in the country.

Wereca Real Focus, through its Regional Manager Jonathan Wepukhulu, welcomed Mr Oparanya's nomination to serve in President Ruto's government, saying he was fit for the job.

"We are happy, as Wereca, because his appointment is well deserved. He has served as governor and delivered for the people of Kakamega. His knowledge and experience in governance will help move this country forward. We wish him well as he joins his colleagues in bringing about change in this country," said Mr Wepukhulu.

Mr Oparanya is among the key ODM leaders who were last week nominated by President Ruto to serve in his Cabinet following approval by Parliament.

Other ODM members nominated to the cabinet include former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Mr Joho was nominated as Cabinet Secretary for Mines and Blue Economy, a position previously held by Salim Mvurya, who has since been reassigned to Investment, Trade and Industry.

ODM leader John Mbadi, who is also a nominated MP, was also among those nominated to be the next CS for National Treasury.

Minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, who is also Ugunja MP, has been nominated as the CS for Energy and Petroleum, replacing Davis Chirchir who will now oversee the Transport and Infrastructure portfolio.