Lawyer-led group asks youth to sign petition to reject 14 of Ruto's cabinet nominees

A lawyer-led civic movement has launched a petition to reject 14 names in President William Ruto's cabinet nominees.

Bunge la Mayuts-Kenya is crowdsourcing youth to sign the petition at various locations in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The exercise started on Friday and will continue on Monday and end on Tuesday. It is aimed at amplifying young people's voices in the political process.

Lawyer Nerima Akinyi Were, who initiated the exercise, told the Nation that some of President William Ruto's nominations contravene Article Six of the Constitution.

“The document is available on social media, and we are urging the youth to come forward and sign the petition. We can’t continue embracing what we don’t want,” said Ms Were.

She said the online process requires each participant to provide their correct name and town of residence and to submit the information at designated centres.

Lawyers are on hand at the designated submission sites to assist those signing.

“We have volunteer lawyers stationed at various locations,” she said.

The lawyers at these locations are responsible for collecting the petitions and instructing the youth on how to complete the process.

“The documents will be stamped by those lawyers before being taken to Parliament. Our target for this exercise is to collect approximately one million signatures. Those outside Kiambu and Nairobi have the option of submitting online and sending their name, town, and reasons why a specific cabinet nominee should not be appointed,” she added.

Ms Were said 14 cabinet nominees including Mr Opiyo Wandayi, Mr John Mbadi, Mr Hassan Joho, Mr Wycliffe Oparanya, Prof Kithure Kindiki, Ms Alice Wahome, Ms Soipan Tuya, Mr Aden Duale, Mr Davis Chirchir, Ms Rebecca Miano, Dr Alfred Mutua, Mr Kipchumba Murkomen and Mr Justin Muturi are likely to be vetted by Parliament and approved for appointment in the next few days in total violation of the Constitution.

She added that the President had gone against his promise, especially after addressing the nation amid protests by the country's youth.

“It is very disappointing. The President himself said that those aged 60 and above would retire. Look at the appointments; there is only one young person, and a nominee who is 60 years old. There is no gender equality. Women were given few positions,” she explained.

The Nation visited two centres in Nairobi: the Bazaar building and the International House. At Bazaar, lawyer Nyokabi Njogu said turnout among young people was very low, with many arriving without the petition form to stamp.

On its X account, Bunge la Mayuts-Kenya is asking Kenyans to download the petition forms from wherever they are, sign them and send them to lawyer Mwaura Muroki, who will coordinate the collection.