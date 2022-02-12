Charles Keter

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter during the interview at his office in Nairobi on February 11, 2022. 

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Uhuru, Ruto rift could still have happened without the handshake, says Charles Keter

By  Walter Menya

When President Uhuru Kenyatta reorganised the Cabinet four months ago, Charles Keter then-Energy secretary, was redeployed in a stripped-down Ministry of Devolution with just a single state department. Knowing that he is a close friend to Deputy President William Ruto, many saw him as a victim of the rift between President Kenyatta and his deputy. The man, who until Tuesday was a Cabinet Secretary, talked to WALTER MENYA on Uhuru-Ruto falling-out, the situation in the Cabinet, his demotion and Kericho plans.

