Milestone in mountain bongo conservation efforts

A 20-year campaign to save one of Kenya’s critically endangered antelope from extinction, the mountain bongo has made significant progress with the release of 24 animals into the wild after years in captivity.

The antelope is the largest of the species found in mountainous regions but its population has declined in the last 50 years and is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

This species experienced one of the steepest population declines due to unrestricted hunting, poaching, habitat loss and disease with less than 100 left in the wild currently. The few remaining are found in Mt Kenya Forest, the Aberdare Ranges and Cherangani Hills.

As part of the breeding and rewilding programme, MKWS under the patronage of businessman Humphrey Kariuki, established the Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary which measures more than 700 acres deep in the forest land where the bongos are currently being released to acclimatize to the wild environment from their breeding sanctuaries.

The Mawingu Sanctuary is fenced off to reduce instances of carnivores preying on the endangered antelope but still offering a wide space to roam and feed by themselves.

First Lady Rachel Ruto witnessed the latest release of the antelope with a striking appearance of and impressive horns into the Mt Kenya forest on Tuesday following a successful breeding programme at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC).

Ms Ruto termed the reintroduction of the Mountain Bongos to the wild as a significant moment in Kenya’s efforts in wildlife conservation.

“The release of ten Mountain Bongos into the Mawingu Sanctuary at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy today is the hope and motivation we all need to continue safeguarding endangered wildlife species and preserving their valuable ecosystems. By releasing these magnificent creatures into their native habitat, we reaffirm our dedication to their survival and well-being,” said the First Lady.

The breeding programme commenced in 2004 when 18 bongos were repatriated from the United States to join the pre-existing captive herd of 18 that were existing at MKWC.

A mountain bongo antelope runs into the forest after being released at the Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary in the Mt. Kenya Forest on May 7, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi| Nation Media Group

The Bongos from the US acclimatized and adapted to the local conditions and started breeding naturally. During acclimatization and adaptation phase, the whole population was managed in small enclosures at the animal orphanage for ease of monitoring. The population of the antelopes has been on the rise and currently stands at 78.

Mr Kariuki expressed his satisfaction with the progress which has been achieved through cooperation with Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Services, conservationists and the neighbouring community who have now become part of the conservation efforts.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, I am fortunate to have been able to turn my passion into action and be a part of this remarkable journey. Today, we're glad to celebrate this milestone with all of you,” said Mr Kariuki after the release of the bongos in the wild.

Also present during the event was Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General, Dr. Erustus Kanga, senior KFS official and Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri among other guests.