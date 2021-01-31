President Uhuru Kenyatta
PSCU

News

Prime

Gloves off as Uhuru stamps authority in his home turf

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • President says anyone intending to seek the support of the Central Kenya in next year’s elections must seek his blessings.
  • But allies of Deputy President William Ruto have dismissed the president's posturing. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday stamped his authority as the undisputed Central Kenya political kingpin, stating that anyone intending to seek the support of the vote-rich region in next year’s elections will have to seek his blessings.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. WHO team visits China's Wuhan market

  2. PRIME Uhuru goes bare-knuckle to tame Ruto

  3. Knut: Don’t return caning in schools

  4. PRIME Costly blunders that keep Devani holed up in Britain

  5. PRIME Mwilu's endless tribulations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.