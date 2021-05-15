Handshake
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga plot legal and political fight to save BBI

By  Walter Menya  &  Justus Wanga

What you need to know:

  • The BBI secretariat and Mr Kariuki are expected to jointly move to the Court of Appeal as early as tomorrow.
  • Names of lawyers James Orengo, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Paul Muite and Kioko Kilukumi, all senior counsels have featured in many of the planning meetings.

Amid the anger and disappointment at the High Court ruling that shredded the push to amend the constitution through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, promoters and supporters of the initiative are plotting their next moves.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.