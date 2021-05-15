BBI team
BBI promoters accuse judges of activism, vow to appeal court ruling

By  Silas Apollo  &  Justus Wanga

  • BBI secretariat said that it will on Monday appeal the ruling by the five-judge bench.
  • Celebrations in Ruto camp after judges declare the entire Building Bridges Initiative illegal.

Promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) yesterday trained their guns on the High Court ruling which poured cold water on the process to amend the constitution, vowing to appeal the decision that has attracted praise from the Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

