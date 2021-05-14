President Uhuru Kenyatta acted in excess of his powers on BBI, court rules

Lady Justice Teresia Matheka delivering the judgment on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI referendumat at the Milimani Law Courts May 13, 2021 . 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

President Uhuru Kenyatta acted in excess of his powers when he initiated the process of amending the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the High Court in Nairobi ruled on Thursday evening.

