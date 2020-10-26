BBI lacks solution to Kenya's electoral disputes: Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen says the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) does not provide a solution to recurrent electoral disputes in the country.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Athi Catholic Church on Sunday, Mr Murkomen and his Meru counterpart Mithika Linturi said the BBI introduces an imperial presidency and secures the winner-takes-all approach.

"The BBI is advocating for the winner to take it all. It creates an imperial presidency where the President will appoint the Prime Minister deputies. Those wishing for an imperial presidency should first imagine their worst enemy as the President," he said.

The two did not oppose the document in its entirety saying they are waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive at the launch of the BBI report on Monday.

Senator Murkomen said ODM leader Raila Odinga must commit to respecting the will of the people before drumming up support for the BBI.

"After going through the BBI report, there is nothing to assure us that Raila will not reject the election results in 2022. If he assures us that he will accept defeat, we will support the BBI," he said.

Ruto's ambitions

Senator Murkomen further said the initiative should not be used to “kill” Deputy President William Ruto’s political ambitions.

"In the Bible, there is the story of Haman who prepared gallows to hang Mordecai but he was hanged on the very gallows he prepared. Be careful not to fall into the same trap," the senator said.

Mr Murkomen also said the BBI fails to address key issues affecting Kenyans especially in the agriculture sector.

Mr Linturi said the proposal for the Judiciary ombudsman to be appointed by the President will infringe on the freedom of the Judiciary.

He also cited the recommendation that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have commissioners forwarded by political parties.

County resources

But Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya called for support of the BBI citing proposals on devolution, creation of more constituencies and an expanded Executive.

Speaking at Laare in Igembe North, Mr Munya said the proposals, if implemented, will lead to more development in the grassroots and increase the amount of resources to the populous regions.

"There will be more development in the grassroots because the BBI increases the minimum county revenue share to 35 per cent. Meru will also get more constituencies and underrepresentation in the National Assembly will end," Mr Munya said.

He added that Igembe will get another constituency if the BBI report is passed.

Regarding the proposal to expand the Executive, he said it will end antagonistic politics.

“Besides more representation in the National Assembly, there is the one man, one vote, one shilling formula. The increased positions in the Executive will ensure all Kenyans have a place in the government.”

The minister hit out at Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi for saying he will not support the BBI blindly.

"It seems we have undecided leaders who support the BBI [one one day] and [change their position] on the next. Our position has been clear - that we support BBI because the President cannot mislead us," the CS said.

The governor has declared support for the report.

Mr Munya also faulted DP Ruto's ‘hustler’ narrative saying the BBI seeks to provide long-term solutions to Kenya's challenges.

(Download a copy of the BBI Report: BBI REPORT)