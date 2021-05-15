BBI ruling: 'Disappointed' Raila Odinga vows to appeal

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a meeting at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on February 14, 2019. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group


By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former Prime Minister likened the judgement to moments of danger and peril that have characterised Kenya’s struggle for constitutional reforms.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has expressed his disappointment with the judgement of the High Court, which declared the entire Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process illegal, but warned politicians against personalised attacks against the court.

