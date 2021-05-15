Parliament
Ruling offers grounds to impeach President Kenyatta

  • The declaration opens the door for any Kenyan to start the process for President Uhuru Kenyatta's impeachment, lawyers say.
  • Lawyer Charles Kanjama said unless the court's declaration is set aside, President Kenyatta stands impeachable. 

Lawyers have warned that the High Court’s finding that President Uhuru Kenyatta breached the constitution by initiating and promoting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could be used as to impeach him.

