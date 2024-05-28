Violet Nyaga

UDA polls: Ruto party rocked by factional wars as political giants battle it out

Violet Nyaga (left), a returning officer, confers with polling clerk Lucy Wangare at Kayole One Primary School in Nairobi during the UDA ward elections on May 18.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is said to be keen on taking over the UDA secretary-general post.
  • In Nairobi, Mr Gachagua is jostling with Governor Sakaja, who is eyeing the county chairmanship.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Loading: The burden of demos

    Maandamano

  2. PREMIUM How Gen-Z is changing conversation on mental health

    Gen Z

  3. PREMIUM What Raila Odinga’s AU post would mean

  4. PREMIUM Wave of layoffs: Tough times as multinationals cut jobs