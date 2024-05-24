William Ruto

Lawmakers face do-or-die fights for constituency posts in UDA elections

President William Ruto (right), Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Bomas of Kenya during the UDA National Governing Council meeting on September 29, 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some MPs who are eyeing governorships have declared their interest in party positions.
  • Winning the highly contested seats is perceived as an endorsement for the party ticket.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Mathiu: In Africa, we forgive penitents

    Rigathi Gachagua in Embu

  2. PREMIUM Mwaura: Navigating ‘Talk of Town’ gossip column

    Newspaper reader

  3. PREMIUM The art, dangers, and thrill of mountain climbing

    Mountain climbing

  4. PREMIUM Police link murders of Rita Waeni and Asian trader

    New Content Item (1)