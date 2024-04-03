Governor Kawira Mwangaza to defend seat under UDA in 2027

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has aligned herself with President William Ruto's ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Governor Mwangaza was received by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala and party chairperson Cecily Mbarire at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Mwangaza, who was elected in the last general election under the Independent Party, said she would defend her seat in 2027 under UDA.

"It is no longer a secret. This is the biggest party and I'm going to contest in 2027," Mwangaza announced.

Her move comes barely four months after she survived a second impeachment attempt in the Senate.

Welcoming her and the Meru delegation, Malala said Meru County was one of the UDA party's strongholds and the timing was welcome ahead of the party's grassroots elections.

Malala reiterated that the Governor will be standing on the UDA ticket in 2027.

He urged the people of Meru to avoid any strife and to consider working closely with the Governor in the future for the benefit of Meru County.

"We must say that we have the blessings of our party leader and his deputy in welcoming Governor Mwangaza into the party. Governor Kawira has shown interest in contesting the 2027 governorship under the UDA party," said Malala.

Mbarire, who is also Embu governor, said the defection meant an end to the infighting that has rocked the county for the past year.

"This is the party where we make everyone comfortable and even women more comfortable. As the leader of the UDA party and neighbouring Meru, it is time to heal Meru County. I'm calling on all elected members of Meru to open doors for dialogue and healing of this great county called Meru," said Mbarire.

Mwangaza said she had opened doors for talks with other leaders who had been indifferent to her.