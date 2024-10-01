Sh856 million windfall for Ruto, Raila parties

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will pocket the lion’s share of at least Sh1.2 billion allocated to political parties.

The two dominant parties will take home over Sh856 million of the money due to parties eligible to get cash from the Political Parties Fund (PPF) in the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu, said they have begun disbursing the funds for the first quarter.

She told the Nation that money would be disbursed quarterly upon receipt from the National Treasury, with the Sh306.4 million for the first quarter already received.

“We started processing the first batch of the funds last week and some parties have already received their money,” she said.

Answered questions

“Some parties that complied early by responding satisfactorily to the questions we asked have already received their share of the money,” she added.

According to a gazette notice by the registrar, UDA will receive Sh558.49 million, ODM will get Sh298.3 million while Jubilee Party is in line to receive Sh130.85 million from the Exchequer.

Out of the 48 parties eligible for the funding, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party will get more than Sh100 million. The party is due to receive Sh130.85 million.

The next batch of beneficiaries include six parties with more than Sh20 million, but less than Sh100 million.

They are Wiper Democratic Movement of Mr Kalonzo Musyoka at Sh69.8 million, Mr Eugene Wamalwa’s Democratic Action Party-Kenya (Sh30.62 million), Mandera Senator Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement (Sh26 million), and Amani National Congress, formerly led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will get Sh25.75 million.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Forum for Restoration of Democracy-Kenya will receive Sh25 million and former Baringo senator Gideon Moi’s Kenya Africa Union Sh23.26 million.

In the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, UDA received Sh316 million, ODM got Sh168 million, Jubilee Sh74 million, Wiper Sh39 million and Kanu Sh13 million.

According to the current notice, former Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party is set to receive Sh13.3 million.

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, associated with Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua will receive Sh12.26 million, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (Sh11.13 million), and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party Sh10.2 million.

Others are Ugenya MP David Ochieng’s Movement for Democracy and Growth (Sh9.48 million), Kenya Union Party Sh9.19 million, United Party of Independent Alliance (UPIA) Sh8.8 million, United Progressive Alliance Sh8.39 million, and former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani Sh7.85 million.

Martha Karua’s National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya is due to get Sh7.3 million, same as Tujibebe Wakenya Party of ex-Kiambu governor William Kabogo, former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party will receive Sh6.52 million, Chama Cha Kazi, associated with former minister Moses Kuria, Sh6.32 million, and United Democratic Party Sh5.2 million.

The other remaining parties will receive below Sh5 million with former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu’s National Rainbow Coalition set to receive Sh4.98 million, ex-Meru governor Peter Munya’s Party of National Unity Sh4.3 million, Chama Cha Uzalendo Sh3.79 million, National Reconstruction Alliance, associated with Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Sh3.29 million, and Progressive Party of Kenya Sh3 million, same as Jimi Wanjigi’s Safina Party.

National Agenda Party of Kenya will get Sh2.16 million, former Nakuru governor Lee Kinyajui’s Ubuntu People’s Forum Sh1.93 million, Kenya National Congress Sh1.79 million, National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (Nopeu) Sh1.3 million, Federal Party of Kenya Sh1.2 million, Kenya Social Congress Sh1.17 million, and Communist Party of Kenya Sh1 million.

Green Thinking Action Party

Party of Independent Candidate of Kenya is due Sh850,744; People’s Trust Party Sh815,527, People’s Empowerment Party Sh809,941, Peoples Democratic Party Sh769,134, Shirikisho Party of Kenya Sh664,730, Mabadiliko Party of Kenya Sh617,509; Green Thinking Action Party Sh563,774; Maendeleo Democratic Party Sh563,188; Kenya African Democratic Union-Asili Sh464,348; Grand Dream Development Party Sh451,569, and Justice and Freedom Party of Kenya Sh268,024.

Section 24 of the Political Parties Act (PPA), 2011 establishes the Political Parties Fund to be administered by the Registrar.

The Fund is to be distributed to eligible political parties based on legal criteria and only to be used for the purposes of the Fund as outlined under Section 26 of the PPA.

A total of 70 percent of the Fund is distributed proportionately by reference to the total number of votes secured by each political party in the preceding general election.

Another 15 percent is distributed proportionately to political parties qualified above, based on the number of candidates of the party from Special Interest Groups elected in the preceding general election.

Ten percent is proportionately given to political parties based on the total number of representatives from the political party elected in the preceding general election; while five percent of the Fund is utilised by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties for the administration expenses of the Fund.

A party may, however, not receive funding if they fail to secure at least five percent of the total number of votes in the previous General Election.