UDA now wants Sh115 million more from parties' fund

The ruling UDA party of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is challenging formula used by Registrar to distribute political parties funds saying its Sh577 million share is short by Sh115 million.

President William Ruto’s UDA and Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were allocated Sh885 million of the Sh1.48 billion Political Parties Fund cash to be distributed to 48 political outfits.

UDA's Sh577 million, being the largest amount, followed by ODM which will get Sh308 million.

The amount given to the two leaves a balance of Sh595 million to be shared out to 46 parties as small political outfits begin to enjoy the benefits of the controversial changes to the Political Parties Act.

Senate and National Assembly members early in the year acrimoniously amended the sharing formula that was supported by then President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga but opposed by Dr Ruto who was the deputy president.

Dr Ruto’s team had argued in the two Houses that the new formula would result in briefcase political parties for the purposes of benefiting from public money.

In a gazette notice by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), the Jubilee Party of former President Kenyatta will get Sh135 million, a significant shrink from the previous financial years when it was the major beneficiary of the funds.

The then ruling party used to pocket more than Sh500 million every financial year.

Wiper Democratic Movement of Mr Kalonzo Musyoka will receive Sh72 million while Democratic Action Party – Kenya, associated with the immediate former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa will get Sh31 million.