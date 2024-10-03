Real estate: Tricks fraudsters use to con property sellers and buyers online

A few days ago, a major scandal came to light after the Government Printer, in a gazette notice, said that some 367 title deeds had been stolen and could not be traced.

The Ministry of Lands would later counter the notice, saying that it was the security papers used to print title deeds that had been stolen, not actual title deeds.

The ministry went ahead and blamed corrupt cartels that had infiltrated the Government Press for the theft of the documents in a scheme to forge titles.

With this in mind, DN2 Property had a chat with Alex Gathuku, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, who shares practical tips to help buyers avoid falling victim to scams when investing in the property market.

What is a real estate scam and how prevalent are such scams in Kenya?

A real estate scam happens when a property deal involves fraud, misrepresentation, or fake title documents that were obtained illegally or through corrupt means. Unfortunately, such scams are too common, as we often see in the news and in court cases.

This growing issue led to the formation of the Land Fraud Section within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) – a special unit focused on investigating and cracking down on fraudulent land and real estate transactions.

What are the most common types of real estate scams that buyers should be aware of?

They include impersonating genuine title owners, forging title documents, and tampering with survey marks. Scammers also meddle in the estates of deceased persons, list properties fraudulently, and even sell public land illegally.

Then there are the off-plan development scams, where buyers pay for projects that never materialise. Sales without the right approvals are another red flag, whether it's missing spousal consent, group or community agreement, board resolutions, or even consent from land control boards or beneficiaries.

From a legal perspective, what protections are currently in place to prevent or address real estate fraud?

The Land Registration Act of 2012 was put in place to streamline and update how land titles are registered in Kenya, ensuring it aligns with the principles of devolved government. For anyone looking to buy land, it's crucial to deal with registered land. Buyers are now expected to dig deeper into the history of the property — essentially, to "go to the root of the title" — rather than just assuming that the title held by the seller is legitimate.

In addition, all land documents need to be prepared or authenticated by licensed professionals such as advocates, surveyors, architects, and other relevant officials. To combat real estate fraud, several measures can be taken: reporting the matter to the police, filing cautions or restrictions at the Land Registry, getting court orders, and holding professionals accountable by reporting them to their regulatory bodies for misconduct. In some cases, it's even possible to halt or reverse fraudulent transactions.

What are some of the red flags that buyers should look out for when engaging in property transactions?

Scammers often lure naïve buyers with unrealistically low prices, so it is always wise to check the current market rates before committing to a deal. Another red flag is if there’s pressure to close quickly without proper due diligence, site visits, or the opportunity to consult your own professionals.

Be cautious if you're asked to pay fees just to visit the site — that’s often a sign something’s off. Also, be wary of demands for site visit fees that seem excessive or unnecessary and watch out for contracts that don't specify clear completion dates, especially those tied to vague conditions such as the issue of a "certificate of practical completion," which could allow the developer to delay the project indefinitely.

Finally, be wary of demands for upfront or full payments before the seller has fulfilled their obligations.

How has the rise of online transactions affected real estate fraud, and what specific cybersecurity threats should buyers be aware of?

While the rise of online platforms has made property searches and transactions more convenient, it's also opened up new opportunities for fraudsters to exploit both buyers and sellers. Cybersecurity threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and fraudsters are taking full advantage of the digital space.

One common trick is fake property listings. Scammers send phishing emails or create fake websites that look like legitimate real estate platforms to trick buyers into sharing personal and financial information that can then be used for identity theft or theft of funds.

Another scam, known as 'phantom rentals', involves fraudsters advertising rental properties that don't exist or aren't available. They collect deposits from several victims and disappear without providing the promised accommodation.

Then there's the bait-and-switch tactic, where scammers advertise an attractive property but show a completely different, often less desirable one. Once they've secured a down payment, the buyer is stuck with a property they don't want.

Social media platforms are also a hotbed for scammers posing as legitimate estate agents, marketing fake properties and asking for deposits upfront, only to disappear once the payment has been made. These scams highlight the importance of thorough research and caution when dealing with online property transactions.

What kind of digital footprint or cybersecurity measures should a potential buyer look for when verifying the legitimacy of a property deal?

You can easily check the legitimacy of sellers, especially if they are companies or LLPs, by conducting online searches.

Engage a lawyer to carry out the necessary checks on the eCitizen platform to confirm their details and ensure that everything is in order before proceeding with any transactions.

What steps should buyers take to verify the authenticity of a property, especially when dealing with online listings or agents they haven’t met in person?

When looking to buy a property, it's crucial to ensure that the real estate website and agent you're dealing with are legitimate. Always take the time to verify their credentials through trusted sources such as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) or the Estate Agents Registration Board (EARB). This step ensures that you're working with professionals who are properly registered.

What legal documents are critical to review or verify to avoid being scammed when purchasing real estate?

Start with the title documents, official searches, and green cards to ensure the property is legitimate. Also, check registered transfers, land registry receipts, previous sales agreements, and purchase price receipts to confirm the property’s history. Ensure you see the stamp duty receipts for the property acquisition, along with any relevant tax receipts, like capital gains tax.

If the property is subject to rent or rates, you’ll need to verify those payments and check for clearance certificates. Survey documents, the Ndung’u land report, and any title revocation notices from the National Land Commission or land registrars should also be reviewed.

Don't forget essential consents, like spousal consent and the letter of consent from the Land Control Board.

For the seller, ensure their documents are in order, such as ID cards, registration certificates, KRA PINs, and, if applicable, board resolutions, minutes, or a power of attorney. If you’re dealing with an agent, verify they have the appropriate license.

For developments, in addition to the above, make sure to check building plans signed by the architect and county government, the occupation permit issued by the county, NEMA approval, a certificate of practical completion from an architect, and the National Construction Authority licenses of the developer.

How can a lawyer or real estate agent help in protecting buyers from fraud, and how can one ensure the agent is legitimate?

The Supreme Court of Kenya has emphasised the importance of conducting proper due diligence when it comes to property transactions. It's always wise to engage relevant professionals, whether you're dealing with advocates, architects, surveyors, valuers, or real estate agents, depending on the nature of the deal.

To ensure these professionals are legitimate, request their licenses and conduct independent checks with bodies like the Law Society of Kenya, the Architectural Association of Kenya, the Estate Agents Registration Board, and the Institute of Surveyors of Kenya. Reputation matters, so don’t hesitate to ask for references or reviews from previous clients.

For advocates, a quick online search on the Law Society of Kenya's portal at https://online.lsk.or.ke/ is a great starting point to confirm their standing.

How is technology being used to combat real estate scams, and what role does cybersecurity play in making property transactions safer?

When searching for land, it's easier and safer now with the government's online platforms like Ardhisasa and eCitizen. These tools let you check land ownership, conduct searches, and verify any issues like mortgages. By providing real-time data from government records, they help reduce the risk of dealing with forged documents.

Additionally, technology has introduced secure payment options like digital escrow services. These services hold payments in a third-party account until the sale conditions are met, ensuring that funds aren’t released until the transaction is fully verified. This is a great way to protect both the buyer and seller.

Communication is also much safer now. Lawyers, agents, and buyers can use encrypted platforms to exchange documents, protecting against eavesdropping or phishing attempts. Whether through secure email or specialised real estate portals, you can feel confident that your information is safe. Some online platforms even offer real-time fraud alerts, keeping you updated if suspicious activity arises.

Whether it’s multiple conflicting listings or a seller with a shady history, these alerts help you avoid potential scams. Geo-tagging further ensures that the property being advertised actually exists in the specified location. If you’re unsure about a seller, you can check the Kenya Law Review website to see if they have any ongoing land cases. Simple M-Pesa number verification can help authenticate a seller, and you can also use their KRA PIN to match their postal and email details.

Certificates of good conduct issued by the DCI are another option for verifying sellers. It's always smart to stay cautious: never share your system passwords, and make sure to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your eCitizen or Ardhisasa accounts for added security. Avoid transaction on shared devices like cybercafes or using public Wi-Fi, as this increases the risk of your information being stolen.

What advice would you give to first-time property buyers to protect themselves from being defrauded?

Conduct extensive due diligence, and trust the guidance of professionals. In rural Kenya, land ownership often feels like a marriage, with parties referring to each other as in-laws.

But if a third party later makes a successful claim to the land in court, all you can do is claim monetary damages from the seller. That's why it’s crucial to keep in touch with the seller and retain proper documentation to avoid any future headaches.