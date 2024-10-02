Onana is human...we don’t fear him, say Matasi

Harambee Stars most experienced player, scarred by many a campaign goalkeeper Patrick Matasi says facing Manchester United custodian Andre Onana is not a big deal and Kenya will be ready to bring down the Indomitable Lions.

Kenya face Cameroon in back-to-back 2025 African Cup of Nations Group “J” qualifying matches .

The first encounter will be on October 11 at the 50,000-capacity Japoma Stadium in Douala with the return fixture at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala three days later.

The match will be played behind closed doors according to Football Kenya Federation.

Matasi, the oldest player in the Harambee Stars team at 36, was among the 28-man squad named by Turkish coach Engin Firat for the two fixtures on Wednesday.

Matasi says he doesn’t fear playing against Onana, a huge figure in Manchester United.

“He is just a human being and a goalkeeper like me. I have played at a big stage against players like Sadio Mane (Al Nassr) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) so I'm not bothered about him,” said Matasi, who locally plies his trade with Kenya Police.

“We will be entering camp on Friday and the focus is preparing to win the game and not on one player. Our target is qualifying for Afcon,” added Matasi.

On September 12, Onana said Kenya was the only team that they were worried about in the group would make Cameroon sweat in the race to get a ticket to Morocco.

He spoke at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole in Uganda after the Indomitable Lions played out to a barren draw against Zimbabwe.

“Kenya is the only team in our group that is giving us competition but I hope we make it to the qualifying round,” said Onana.

Firat, speaking after Kenya beat Namibia on September 11 warned Cameroon that playing Harambee Stars would not be a walk in the park.

“Cameroon should think about how they want to crack us. I am not afraid of Cameroon,” said the 54-year-old Turkish coach.

Kenya tops the group on four points, the same as Cameroon who have an inferior goal difference. Zimbabwe has two points while Namibia is at the bottom of the group without a point. Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has been included in the squad.

He missed the Zimbabwe and Namibia clashes through injury. Former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala was the conspicuous omission from the team.