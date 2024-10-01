Cameroon names 33-man squad to face Kenya in 2025 Afcon qualifier

Cameroon head coach Marc Brys has named a 33-man provisional squad to face Kenya in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header.

The Belgian tactician unveiled a squad that has a blend of experienced and young players. Besides regular names like captain Aboubakar Vincent, Andre Onana, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui, Zambo Anguissa, Fai Collins, and Bryan Mbeumo, the coach has brought in younger players like Flavien Enzo Boyomo from Spanish club CA Osasuna, James Willy Djeungoue, who plays for Žilina in Slovakia, Yann Aurel Bisseck from Inter Milan, Dina Ebimbe from Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, winger Patrick Socko who plays for Spanish club SD Huesca, and midfielder Niky Beloko who plays for Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

The Indomitable Lions host Harambee Stars on Friday, October 11 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, with the reverse fixture at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda on Monday, October 14.

Kenya and Cameroon are on four points in Group 'J', with Engin Firat top due to a superior goal difference.

Five-time champions Cameroon kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over the Brave Warriors of Namibia at home, before sharing the spoils with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in their second match.

On their part, Kenya started with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at Nelson Mandela Stadium, before they defeated Namibia 2-1 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

The top two teams from the 11 qualifying groups will qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals set for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana, Simon Omossola, Simon Ngapandouetmbu.

Defenders

Christopher Wooh, Jean Tchatchoua, Harold Moukoudi, Yvan Dibango, Michael Ngadeu, Noho Tolo, Fai Collins, Guy Kilama, Yann Bisseck, James Djeungoue.

Midfielders

Zambo Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Olivier Ntcham, Carlos Baleba, Yvan Neyou, Pierre Kunde, Flavien Boyomo, Dina Ebimbe, Martin Atemengue, Niky Belocko.

Attackers