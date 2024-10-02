Here are DP Rigathi Gachagua’s men and women in the National Assembly

Fifty-eight Members of the National Assembly did not sign the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that was formally tabled in the House on Tuesday afternoon.

It is not clear if some of the lawmakers declined to sign the motion due to their unavailability in the House for one reason or another or are opposed to sending the DP home.

Only five MPs from Murang’a County distanced themselves from the impeachment motion, saying it would have serious social, political and economic ramifications in the Mount Kenya region.

They are Mr Wakili Edward Muriu (Gatanga) Ms Mary Wamaua (Maragua) Mr Peter Kihungi (Kangema) Mr Joseph Muiotoro (Kigumo) and Mr Chege Njuguna (Kandara)

“It is our clarion call as MPs from Murang’a County to request colleagues for sobriety in handling this motion because the interest of the nation is greater than the interest of an individual,” the MPs said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers decried what they termed as Parliament prosecuting Mr Gachagua unheard, contrary to the Constitution.

“The impeachment motion by Parliament under Article 150 of the Constitution does not provide the Deputy President...an opportunity to respond to the allegations against him,” the MPs said in the joint statement.

“That is a slap on the face of the said constitutional provision.”

The lawmakers vowed to vote against the motion.

In the list of those opposed to the impeachment motion were Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Embakasi East’s Babu Owino of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Mr Nyoro, who at one time was touted as the person to replace Mr Gachagua as DP, was not among the lawmakers whose names were read on the floor of the House.

Mr Owino has not embraced the broad-based government championed by President William Ruto and ODM boss Raila Odinga. His name was missing despite a majority of ODM-allied lawmakers appending their signatures in support of the motion.

Mukurweini’s John Kaguchia – the only MP from Nyeri County who did not sign for the motion – urged President Ruto and Mr Gachagua to end their differences.

Kitui Central MP, Makali Mulu, told the Daily Nation that his Wiper Party took the decision not to support the motion.

“I’m not convinced there are grounds to impeach Mr Gachagua. We will oppose the motion as Wiper. If it is impeachment, President Ruto should be sent home too. There is nothing the DP has done that the President hasn’t done,” Dr Mulu told the Nation.

He referred to the Wiper NEC meeting on Friday in which the party resolved to oppose the motion.

Wiper has 25 MPs in the National Assembly while the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has five.

In order to impeach the Deputy President, the proponents must get the support of at least 233 MPs. For tabling in the House, only 117 signatures were required.

Mr Gachagua’s team intends to work with Jubilee, Wiper and DAP-K lawmakers to deny the motion the magic number of 233. With 291 lawmakers having signed in support of the motion, it could be too late for Mr Gachagua unless some on the list do not turn up on the voting day.

Those whose names were not on the list include Mr Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Mr Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Ms Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri), Mr Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Mr Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Mr Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Mr James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Mr John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Mr Wakili Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Ms Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Mr Peter Kihungi (Kangema), Mr Joseph Muiotoro (Kigumo), Mr Chege Njuguna (Kandara), Mr Amos Mwago (Starehe), Mr Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet East), Mr Peter Salasya (Mumias East), Ms Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Ms Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga Woman Representative), Mr Samuel Gachobe (Subukia) and Juja’s George Koimburi.