Why Gachagua impeachment is a private member's motion, not government-sponsored

As the National Assembly convenes with the long-awaited motion to impeach Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua, it has emerged why it's being tabled as a private member's motion.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, is expected to give his consent to the motion this afternoon.

The Speaker is expected to issue a notice on the threshold of the proposed impeachment motion, the supporting signatures and affidavits, at a time when he has also been criticised for his comments on the matter.

This comes as it emerges that contrary to earlier reports that the special motion was government sponsored, it is now a private member's initiative to be tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse of the Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Inside sources privy to the last-minute deliberations among Kenya Kwanza MPs, who have come under sharp criticism for hatching the plot to send the DP packing, told Nation.Africa that it was decided that the government should not sponsor the motion.

“Having an MP from Kenya Kwanza Alliance sponsoring the motion was not viable. The DP has branded the move a government initiative, which is not the case going by the number of those who want him out,” said a Kenya Kwanza MP who declined to be named.

”It was going to take a government face, which is not the case as it is a personal initiative.”

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya confirmed that Mr Mutuse is the mover of the motion and that it would be done as per the order paper.

“The Notice of Motion is in the Order Paper but the specific motion, as the case with the impeachment motion, is never published. The mover will issue the notice of motion when the order is called,” explained Mr Baya.

He revealed that the Speaker is expected to issue a communication on the constitutionality of the charges brought before the House by the mover of the special motion against the DP.

“There will be communication from the chair (Speaker) on the scrutiny of the grounds cited in the motion, the number of signatures endorsing the motion and the constitutional threshold as stipulated in the Constitution, Article 150 on the impeachment of the Deputy President,” said Mr Baya.

”The communication is expected to consider the documents adduced, the affidavits. There will be the balance of probability based of the weight of the charges.”

The Kilifi North MP also disclosed that once the notice has been issued, the mover may move a procedural motion on Wednesday to allow the House to debate the matter outside its normal sittings.