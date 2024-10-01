Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse to table ouster motion against DP Gachagua

The dice appears to be cast for the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse confirming that he will table the ouster motion against the DP.

Mr Mutuse, a first term MP elected on Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket, on Tuesday told the Nation that he would move the motion when the National Assembly proceedings get underway on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

An advocate of the High Court of Kenya, the lawmaker is the vice chairperson of the National Assembly’s powerful Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

A copy of the motion seen by the Nation contains several grounds, including gross violation of the Constitution and gross misconduct of Mr Gachagua as the holder of the office of the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya.

According to the draft ouster motion, Mr Mutuse lists ten grounds— including gross violation of several provisions of the Constitution and abuse of office, with detailed illustrations of evidence to support the charges.

In the motion, Mr Gachagua faces a first accusation of violating Articles 10 and 27 of the Constitution by promoting ethnic chauvinism and open bias in his conduct as the deputy president.