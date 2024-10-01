Why motion to impeach Gachagua is now private and not government-sponsored

As the National Assembly convened with the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua top on the agenda, it has emerged why it’s being tabled as a private member’s motion.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has given his nod for the motion this afternoon, saying all 11 grounds meet the constitutional threshold.

But even as this goes on, it has emerged that contrary to earlier reports that the special motion would be government-sponsored, it is now a private member’s initiative moved by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse of Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Insider sources privy to last-minute deliberations among Kenya Kwanza MPs, who have recently come under sharp criticism for hatching the plot to send the DP packing, revealed to Nation.Africa that it was eventually resolved that the government should not sponsor the motion.

'Not viable'

“Having an MP from Kenya Kwanza sponsoring the motion was not viable. The DP has branded the move a government initiative, which is not the case going by the number of those who want him out,” said a Kenya Kwanza MP who declined to be named.

He continued: "It was going to take on a government face, which is now not the case as it is a personal initiative.”

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya confirmed that with Mr Mutuse as the mover, the process will now proceed as per the order paper.

“Notice of motion is in the order paper but specific motion, as the case with the impeachment motion, is never published. The mover will issue the notice of motion when the order is called,” he explained.

In today's session, it emerged that 291 MPs signed the petition to remove the DP from office by impeachment. Four members were absent from the House, so Speaker Wetang'ula is expected to issue a communication on the way forward later today.

Mr Baya has also disclosed that once the notice has been issued, the mover might move a procedural motion on Wednesday to allow the House to debate the matter outside its normal sittings.

“Wednesday is a private members’ day to move various concerns, seeks statements and move Bills and motions. This matter is weighty,” he adds.

