DP Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion tabled

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be given two hours on October 8, 2024, to defend himself against the charges made in an impeachment motion against him.

This is according to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also revealed that public participation on the ouster motion will be done in all 47 counties on Friday October 4, 2024,

Members of Parliament gathered in Parliament Tuesday where Speaker Wetang’ula approved a motion for impeachment of DP Gachagua, saying all 11 grounds meet the constitutional threshold.

The motion was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.