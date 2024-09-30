Fifa bans Cameroon FA boss Eto’o for six months

World football governing body, Fifa, has imposed a six-month ban on Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President, Samuel Eto’o Fils, for breach of disciplinary code.

Fifa Disciplinary Committee said in a statement on Monday, September 30, that Eto’o breached Articles 13 and 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2024 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup Round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon in Bogota, Colombia on September 11.

The statement did not give details of the cited articles focusing on offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials.

FIFA said Eto’o has been banned from attending matches of Cameroon’s representative teams effective from Monday, September 30, 2024; the day he was officially notified of the injunction.

“The ban imposed on Mr Eto’o prevents him from attending men’s and women’s matches involving FECAFOOT teams of all categories and age groups,” the Fifa statement said.

Eto’o was chairing a preparatory meeting ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations pitting Cameroon against Kenya scheduled for Friday, October 11 at the Jampoma Stadium in Douala.

Cameroon, which was one of the four African representatives at the biennial international women's championship, was eliminated by Brazil after losing 3-1.

Making their debut, Cameroon advanced to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.

Ghana, Morocco, and Nigeria were the other African representatives at the tournament won by North Korea.

“We played well, but were robbed of a good match by poor refereeing,” Cameroon coach Hassan Balla told a post-match press conference.