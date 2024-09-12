Onana: Kenya are our biggest threat in Afcon qualifying race

Manchester United custodian Andre Onana says Kenya is the only team that will make Cameroon sweat in the race to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Five-time champions Cameroon host Harambee Stars on October 7, with the reverse a week later in Group 'J'.

“Kenya is the only team in our group that is giving us competition, but I hope we make it to the qualifying round. Zimbabwe’s game was a little bit hard but we came out with a good point,” said Onana, 28, at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, Uganda after the Indomitable Lions played out to a barren draw against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Kenya beat Nambia 2-1 the same day and tops the group by four points, the same as Cameroon who have an inferior goal difference. Zimbabwe has two points after also playing out to a barren draw against Kenya and Cameroon.

Namibia are at the bottom of the group without a point having lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the opener and 2-1 to Kenya in its second match.

A bullish Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has already warned Cameroon that his side wouldn’t be a walk in the park when the two teams meet.

“Do you think we are easy?” posed Firat to a journalist at the Orlando Stadium after a win over Namibia.

“Cameroon should think about how they want to crack us. I am not afraid of Cameroon,” said the 54-year-old Turkish coach.

Kenya will host Cameroon next month and Namibia in November away due to the lack of a stadium that meets Fifa and CAF standards.

In Uganda, Manchester United fans had a chance to interact with Onana, some openly telling him to work on his blunders so that the team can win the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.