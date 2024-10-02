Olunga returns, Omala out as Firat names squad to face Cameroon

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga was on Thursday named in a 28-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double header against Cameroon this month.

Former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, who moved to Lebanon's topflight side Al Safa FC, is the biggest casualty after being dropped from the squad by Turkish coach Engin Firat.

Omala is currently in the country as there is no football going on in Lebanon due to the war between Israel and the militia group Hezbollah in the West Asian nation.

Olunga missed the barren draw against Zimbabwe and the 2-1 win against Namibia on September 6 and September 11 respectively due to injury. Omala made the squad in both matches but didn’t play.

Kenya will face five-time champions Cameroon on October 11 away at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, with the reverse staged at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda on October 14.

Apart from Olunga, Tusker midfielder David Odoyo earned his maiden call to the Harambee Stars squad, while Alfred Scriven who plays for Bryne FK in Norway also returns to the national team.

The Turkish coach has maintained several players who were in the Namibia and Zimbabwe fixtures.

Kenya tops Group 'J' by four points, same as Cameroon who have an inferior goal difference. Zimbabwe has two points, while Namibia is at the bottom of the group with no points.

The top two teams from the 11 qualifying groups will qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Omondi (Bandari)

Defenders

Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Amos Nondi (Ararat), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Johnstone Omurwa (Abha), Collins Sichenje (Vojvodina), Joseph Okumu (Reims), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Eric Ouma (Rakow)

Midfielders

David Odoyo (Tusker), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Dundee United), John Ochieng (Zanaco), Timothy Ouma (Elfsborg), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar), Duke Abuya (Yanga), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Alfred Scriven (Bryne FK), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Forwards