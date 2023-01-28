Sh738m windfall for 48 political parties

A total of 48 political outfits will from next week begin receiving millions of shillings to fund their operations after the National Treasury released Sh738 million.

National Treasury on Thursday released the Political Parties Fund cash for two quarters covering July to December following protests and claims by the outfits of a scheme by the executive to starve and weaken them.

Based on the released amount, each of the qualified parties will get half of their allocation for the 2022/2023 financial year. A total of Sh1,475,000,000 has been earmarked for the parties in the current financial year.

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to get Sh288.5 million while Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of Raila Odinga will get Sh154 million from the two-quarters disbursement.

UDA and ODM are entitled to a total of Sh577 million and Sh308 million, respectively, being the two major beneficiaries of the fund.

Wiper Democratic Movement of Mr Kalonzo Musyoka will receive Sh36 million having qualified for Sh72 million while Democratic Action Party-Kenya, associated with the immediate former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, which qualified for Sh31 million, will get Sh15.5 million.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu told Saturday Nation that her office has since started its internal processes to ensure compliance before the taxpayers’ money can be channelled to the bank accounts of the benefitting political parties.

She projected that the money would hit the bank accounts of the parties by next week.

Third-quarter

Ms Nderitu also disclosed that her office is already engaging the Treasury for the third quarter which covers January to March.

“We have just received funds from the National Treasury on Thursday and we are very grateful. There are some processes from our end in terms of disbursing to individuals’ parties,” said Ms Nderitu.

According to the registrar, there are some parties which are still lagging behind in complying with the set regulations and that is likely to deny them the prompt release of funds.

“The parties which will receive the funds from our end are the ones which have the right accounts, signatories, right applications and have received approval letters from us. The majority have complied, just a few are yet to,” she said.

From the released amount, United Democratic Movement of Mandera Senator Ali Roba will pocket Sh13.5 million having qualified for Sh26.9 million, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula-led Ford Kenya will receive Sh13 million, Amani National Congress —formerly of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — will get Sh13.3 million while Kenya Africa National Union of former Baringo senator Gideon Moi will receive Sh12 million.

Others expected to receive substantial amounts are the Devolution Empowerment Party of former Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi, which will get Sh6.9 million, Maendeleo Chap Chap, formerly of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary and former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua (Sh6.3 million) while Pamoja Africa Alliance of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will be given Sh5.8 million, being half of their total allocation for the year.

The Service Party of Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri will receive Sh5.3 million, Movement for Democracy and Growth of Ugenya MP David Ochieng (Sh4.9 million), Kenya Union Party (Sh4.8 million), while United Progressive Alliance will bag Sh4.4 million.