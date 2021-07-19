Revisit law on sharing of political parties’ fund

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Opposition parties affiliated to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) are haggling over sharing of the cash among the partners.
  • Many parties go into elections as coalitions and therefore the expectation is that when funding is disbursed, all members of the alliance expect to benefit.

Controversy has been raging in political cycles over the sharing of the parties’ fund. In particular, opposition parties affiliated to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) are haggling over sharing of the cash among the partners.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.