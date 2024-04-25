Governor of Nairobi County Johnson Sakaja

You knew the storm was coming

Governor of Nairobi County Johnson Sakaja.
 

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Media consultant at Steward-Africa and former Editor-in-Chief of Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • At the very least, one would have expected the county Dimples to have been out and about letting families know what to expect.
  • The heavy rains did not sneak up on us; they have been in the forecast. There was enough time for the Nairobi City County government to have the capital in a state of preparedness.
  • I remember an announcement that the county government was to destroy one of the city’s last green spaces to make way for a nightclub, supposedly because “sherehe lazima iendelee.”

