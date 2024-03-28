Kithure Kindiki

Oh yes, some things are working

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki helping in the rehabilitation of classrooms at Sapulmoi Primary School in West Pokot County. The best thing President Ruto has done so far was to appoint Prof Kindiki as his national security minister.

Photo credit: File

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Media consultant at Steward-Africa and former Editor-in-Chief of Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • My friend called me a nattering nabob of negativity because, in his view, I find nothing positive in anything the government has done.
  • It is fair criticism and I promised to write about what I consider to be positive progress.

